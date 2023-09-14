Ukrainian choirs combine for special fundraising concert

For the first time the Ukrainian choirs of Portsmouth, Petersfield and Havant will come together to perform at Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal for a special concert in aid of Ukraine.

Two Colours Choir (contributed pic)

The choirs are led by Olena Ivanchuk, a professional singer, music teacher and musical producer. Olena has been living in Hampshire since June 2022 after she was forced to leave her home due to the conflict in Ukraine. Before arriving in the UK, Olena was head of the Department of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports for the Dmitrivska community, Buchansky district, near Kyiv and was former principal of school of arts Art Viva.

Keen to continue following her passion for music and performance, Olena formed a Petersfield choir for Ukrainian women in September 2022. When Sheena Hulme, operations director at New Theatre Royal, heard about the choir, she worked with Olena to set up a second choir in Portsmouth using the theatre’s Minghella Studio as rehearsal space. The choir has since expanded to include a third ensemble in Havant which was created with the support of Havant Borough Council.

The choirs have been meeting three times a week to share their love of singing and create a much-needed sense of support and community amongst each other. Olena also teaches many English songs to help members learn and improve their English language skills.

Olena’s choirs of Ukrainian women have already performed eight concerts with audiences of up to 200 as well as performing with the Chichester University conservatoire. The concerts included a performance at Highclere Castle which has been accessed by over half a million viewers on YouTube and Facebook. They also recently performed in Petersfield at an event hosted by Hugh Bonneville where they raised over £10,000. On September 22, the choirs will be performing on New Theatre Royal’s historic stage at their first ever concert together. There will be around 20 choristers taking part with ages ranging from 20-70 years old.