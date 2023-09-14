Ukrainian choirs combine for special fundraising concert
Tickets https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/two-colours/
The choirs are led by Olena Ivanchuk, a professional singer, music teacher and musical producer. Olena has been living in Hampshire since June 2022 after she was forced to leave her home due to the conflict in Ukraine. Before arriving in the UK, Olena was head of the Department of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports for the Dmitrivska community, Buchansky district, near Kyiv and was former principal of school of arts Art Viva.
Keen to continue following her passion for music and performance, Olena formed a Petersfield choir for Ukrainian women in September 2022. When Sheena Hulme, operations director at New Theatre Royal, heard about the choir, she worked with Olena to set up a second choir in Portsmouth using the theatre’s Minghella Studio as rehearsal space. The choir has since expanded to include a third ensemble in Havant which was created with the support of Havant Borough Council.
The choirs have been meeting three times a week to share their love of singing and create a much-needed sense of support and community amongst each other. Olena also teaches many English songs to help members learn and improve their English language skills.
Olena’s choirs of Ukrainian women have already performed eight concerts with audiences of up to 200 as well as performing with the Chichester University conservatoire. The concerts included a performance at Highclere Castle which has been accessed by over half a million viewers on YouTube and Facebook. They also recently performed in Petersfield at an event hosted by Hugh Bonneville where they raised over £10,000. On September 22, the choirs will be performing on New Theatre Royal’s historic stage at their first ever concert together. There will be around 20 choristers taking part with ages ranging from 20-70 years old.
Olena said: “We are very excited to have the opportunity to perform on the stage at New Theatre Royal and raise money to send back home to Ukraine. Audiences can expect to enjoy a very uplifting and joyful evening with some poignant moments. There will be a mix of music including Ukrainian music, military songs, modern music and English songs. The concert is open to everyone and we hope to see as many people here as possible.” Music will be accompanied by background projections showing images of Ukraine, the beauty of the country, translations of songs and the reality of the situation in Ukraine.The choir will be donating all proceeds of ticket sales to Ukrainian charity Reduit – Power in Unity. The charity provides essential medical supplies.