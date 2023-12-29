Ukrainian Opera confirms East Sussex dates

Award-winning producer Ellen Kent returns to the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea in spring 2024 with the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv presenting productions of Bizet’s Carmen on Wednesday, April 3 and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly on Thursday, April 4.

Madama Butterfly, directed by Ellen Kent (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “Bizet’s masterpiece, Carmen, is an evening of passion, sexual jealousy, death and unforgettable arias. Carmen is the story of the bewitching gypsy girl whose tantalising beauty lures a soldier to desertion and leads to her own murder. The opera includes some of the most evocative and best-loved melodies in opera – The Habanera, The Seguidilla, The Flower Song, The Chanson Bohème and perhaps the best-known baritone aria of all, The Toreador’s Song. The stunning set reflects the magnificent architecture of Seville with its Roman and Moorish influences, which includes the main square, the bull ring and the famous tobacco factory.

"The set was built for Ellen Kent by Setup Scenery who also build sets for the Royal Opera Covent Garden. Carmen will star Ukrainian mezzo-soprano’s Natalia Matveeva and Irina Sproglis. Sung in French with English surtitles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ellen Kent’s Madama Butterfly returns in a new production with exquisite sets including a spectacular Japanese garden and fabulous costumes including antique wedding kimonos from Japan. One of the world’s most popular operas, Puccini’s Madama Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results. Highlights include the melodic Humming Chorus, the moving aria One Fine Day and the unforgettable Love Duet. In Madama Butterfly the fabulous Korean soprano Elena Dee returns alongside Ukrainian soprano Alyona Kistenyova and Ukrainian mezzo-soprano’s Natalia Matveeva and Irina Sproglis. Madama Butterfly will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.”

Ellen said ‘I am delighted to be working with the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv again after the huge success of the spring 2023 tour.”