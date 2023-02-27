Ripples and Reflections on Saturday, March 11, runs from 10.30am to noon at the Depot Cinema, Lewes.

It will be a chance to see a number of short films that focus on different elements of the community's relationship with water and hear about some of the projects underway in the area, including schemes from the Sussex Flow Initiative, the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust and Ouse Valley Climate Action. The event will also see the launch of the Love Our Ouse group’s programme of events for the coming year.

Councillor Matthew Bird, Member for Sustainability at Lewes District Council, said: “It is wonderful to see so many community projects emerging around the theme of water. The council and community have put a lot of effort into positive actions that tackle some of the challenges our waterways and coast face. This event is a chance to learn and celebrate some of those actions and achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is organised by Lewes District Council, and this week the council passed a motion that marks the first step towards creating a Rights of River Ouse Charter with partner organisations to secure the river's health and its right to be pollution-free.

Most Popular

River Ouse, Newhaven. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

Angels With Attitude community choir will be performing two songs and there will also be a chance to view short films produced by the Sussex Screen and Film School specifically made for Ripples and Reflections. Towards the end of the event there will be a chance to meet the speakers and filmmakers and find out more about the many ways people can get involved in community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad