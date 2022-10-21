Nigel Price by BRIAN O'CONNOR

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “In the mid 70s, after finishing a four-year programme at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Greg was engaged to play lead alto for the Ray Charles Orchestra for two years. From 1986-87 Greg played tenor sax in the revived Artie Shaw Orchestra.

"Since then he has worked constantly as a post hard bop soloist playing jazz festivals and clubs throughout the US, Canada, and most of Europe. His annual visits to the UK are always eagerly anticipated by jazz enthusiasts across the country.

“In Eastbourne Greg is joined by one of the UK's undisputed jazz heroes. Nigel Price is a multi-award winning guitarist who leads an organ trio and other groups, also working as a soloist within other bands. One of the hardest working musicians anywhere, he has been a champion of jazz in the UK, recently leading the fight for grassroots funding and support for small jazz clubs throughout the country. Having both Greg and Nigel together on stage is a formidable prospect. They will be joined by Nigel Thomas (bass) and Spike Wells (drums). ﻿The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £12 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.”

Also coming up, The Nicholas Yonge Society begins a new season of top-flight chamber music concerts on October 28. The venue is the Cliffe Building, East Sussex College, Mountfield Road, Lewes BN7 2XH. There is plenty of free parking. Time 7.30pm. Tickets: £20 (under 26s are free on the door).

Launching the season is the multi award-winning Piatti Quartet. They will be playing Elgar’s solitary string quartet and Beethoven’s Opus 59 No 1 (Rasoumovsky). Also in the programme is Fuzon by Lewes-based composer John Hawkins.

A spokesman said: “The Piatti Quartet are justly renowned for their acute sensitivity and their lyrical warmth. Since their prizewinning performances at the 2015 Wigmore Hall String Quartet Competition they have performed all over the world and made international broadcasts from many countries. The quartet takes its name from the great 19th-century cellist Alfredo Piatti, who was a leading professor and exponent of chamber music at the Royal Academy of Music. Later in the season concerts will be given by Zoltán Fejérvári (piano), the Brompton String Quartet and the Armida Quartet. The final concert, on March 24 welcomes back the Arcadia Quartet for their third visit to Lewes together with Katja Apekisheva (piano).