User-led charity Independent Lives hosts community concert in Worthing with Ratcliffe Creative

Independent Lives is holding a community concert in Worthing to help raise funds for the essential services it provides as a user-led charity and social enterprise, working to change the lives of disabled people, people with support needs and carers.

Nigel Ratcliffe's music production and performance company Ratcliffe Creative is supporting the concert as a thank you for the help his family has received.

He explained: "Independent Lives have supported my wife and me to employ carers for my daughter since she was five years old. She turned 19 this year and throughout all that time they’ve always been there for us.

"I hope the community concert will be a chance to bring people across Worthing together for a fantastic night of music all while raising money for a very worthy cause.”

Performers include Peter Ridge, Celtic Shore, After the Rain and Broadwater Community Choir, and the event will be compèred by local comedian Russ Bravo from Matt's Comedy Club.

Peter is a community entertainer with an extensive and versatile repertoire, from singalong songs to traditional and modern folk songs, and instruments including guitar, fiddle and harmonica.

Celtic Shore is a traditional Irish folk music band consisting of fiddle, flute, bodhran and acoustic guitar with vocal harmonies, while Chalumeaux Too is an all female clarinet quartet based in Worthing who play a range of blues, swing, popular tunes and classical music.

After the Rain is a recently-formed '80s covers band featuring Babs Ratcliffe and Becci Poynter on vocals, with Nigel Ratcliffe on keyboard.

Broadwater Community Choir is a local singing group with members of all ages, who like to sing, laugh and have fun.