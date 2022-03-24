VIDEO: Ovation for Ukrainian opera company

The Ukrainian National Municipal Opera received one of the most emotional and heartfelt standing ovations after they unfurled the Ukrainian Flag and performed the national anthem “Shche nevmerla Ukrainas” which translates roughly as “Ukraine has not yet perished” at the Theatre Royal Brighton on the 10th March.

Instead of calls for an encore, there were cries of Slava Ukraini – or “glory to Ukraine” – a banned cry of resistance during the Soviet era.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Kay, theatre critic for the Latest, said: “The productions, Madama Butterfly and Carmen, produced by renowned opera producer, Ellen Kent, are classic in style, no fancy twists or challenging re-invention, this is opera in a very traditional format.

The Ukrainian National Municipal Opera

“The company are strong with some exceptionally strong voices. The setting is lavishly traditional, Ellen Kent cuts no corners with her stagings. It was an altogether very satisfying production and I would further add that the orchestra are by far the best and strongest that I have heard this company perform with over my experiences of seeing their work over the last 20 years.

“When the orchestra and company launched into a deeply moving rendering of the Ukranian National Anthem, and as one we the audience rose to our feet, clapping and cheering, it was the most powerful standing ovation I have ever experienced. But despite the volume of our applause and cheering we could not drown out the power of that company’s emotional voices.”

Watch full song and interview with the Chief Conductor of the Ukrainian National Municipal Opera in the programme, Covering Ukraine (episode 2) on Latest TV.

See the full video here

An emotional ovation for The Ukrainian National Municipal Opera