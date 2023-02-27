“It all came out of a conversation I had a long time ago, in 2015 when I was doing a radio interview and we were talking about combatting loneliness in the over-70s. I sing in homes and I do over-60s and over-70s. Part of my working life is working with people of that age, and people who are widowed can find it very easy just not to go out. And then the pandemic came along and we all experienced isolation. Whether we were alone or together, it was still isolation. We all had that experience. During the pandemic for a year I worked with Dementia Support and I streamed every week from Sage House and they sent it out to people. I was just wanting to connect with people down the screen but during the lockdown I just thought that this wasn't what I wanted and I promised myself that when we came out of it I would set up a vintage supper club.

“The idea is food and fun and entertainment and a very relaxed atmosphere, and I decided to kick it off for the Queen’s Jubilee last year. That was the first one we did and it was brilliant. We were in Graylingwell Chapel for the first one, and we had bunting and we waved flags. It was attended by carers and by their loved ones and it was also attended by my regular crowd who would not usually see the kind of thing I do during the day. The idea is that people arrive at 5pm, a nice early time, and there is a meet and greet and the ice is broken and I introduce people if they want to be introduced and then at 6pm LA Fish deliver fish and chips, the best in the city. I might do a bit of quiz. I just go with the flow. I take my bingo and we have a sing-song and a sing-along and people have even got up and danced. We have conga’d and we have agadoo’ed! I did it for the Jubilee but there was no real format as to when and how. I just thought that I would do when it felt right to do it. We did June and then we did autumn and then we did winter and now we’re doing March. I'd like to make it a regular thing. In an ideal world it would be monthly but obviously there is a cost and I've kept the cost very low. I think this is a real community project which is what you call things where you don't make any money! But it is a lovely thing and we finish at 8pm which is the time my shows usually start! But I just hope that it will grow. I want it to become a thing and to go where it goes. I want people that care for loved ones and for their loved ones to know this is happening, that they could have a lovely evening out without being late.”