Courtney Marie Andrews heads to Brighton & Hove from Nashville as she returns to her beloved UK with dates including The Old Market on March 9.

She is touring on the back of her new album Loose Future which came out in the States last October, the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated 2020 release Old Flowers. Courtney comes with the highest recommendations: Sir Elton John recently said she “reminds me of a young Joni Mitchell.”

“I'm from Phoenix, Arizona originally and I lived in Phoenix until I was about 21 and then I moved to Seattle for seven years. I knew that I wanted to be in a music town so it was a choice really between LA and Nashville and Nashville won because the rents are cheaper! I didn't really think about it being too much of a competitive town. I just think of Nashville being really inspiring. I travel so much that I don’t stay very long in one place but I just think there's something very special about the people that you meet in Nashville and the community and the friends I've made here. There are some special historical places but it's definitely the people that I really love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a lovely video to the title track from the new album, Loose Future. You can catch it on YouTube: “I was dating somebody and we were just talking and I said you never know about this loose future and we both laughed. I said that needed to be a song and I went off and wrote it with a friend. I wrote it in five minutes. We just talk for an hour and then we write the song in five or ten minutes. We just click. It's a song about not wanting to jump fully into something like a relationship because you are hesitant because you don't know what the outcome could be. This is a song about keeping your expectations low because you know that you've had your heart broken in the past.”

Most Popular

Courtney Marie Andrews - Photo Credit Alexa Viscius

She felt “the sounds of summer” flowing through her writing, and gradually collected an album’s worth of material imbued with a sense of romance, possibility and freedom. Something of a departure from the more traditional Americana sound of Andrews’ earlier releases, the album was co-produced by Sam Evian and recorded at Evian’s Flying Cloud Recordings studio in the Catskill Mountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad