Visitor of the ‘haunted’ Newhaven Fort recalls his experience in the tunnels

Last week, October 23 to 29, there were opportunities to explore the spooky tunnels by torchlight, giving visitors the chance to explore what it is like to be a paranormal investigator, in a famously haunted location.

Newhaven Fort visotor Tony Ferguson said: “I visited Newhaven Fort with my wife after hearing claims of paranormal activity. I was curious as to what we might encounter. I decided to go and explore the tunnels on my own and discovered that I wasn't alone. I heard footsteps coming towards me and thought there was someone in the tunnels with me. I went to check only to find there was no one there. The whole time I was there I felt like there was someone behind me but every time I looked around I was still alone. I heard many disembodied voices saying "get out" "leave" and "go".

“I ended up coming out of the tunnels as it made me feel very uncomfortable and I felt quite sick in general. The voices and footsteps have been caught on camera. I am looking to return in the future to see if I can find out more of what is going on within the Fort.

Newhaven Fort Ghost Hunt. Photo: Lindsay Lawrence

“Overall I was quite shocked at what I managed to capture as I did not expect to find much there. From what I experienced there seems to be a lot of spooky things going on with this location.”

A spokesperson for Newhaven Fort said: “Ghost Hunting at Newhaven Fort is an exciting, spine-tingling experience! Exploring deep down in the dark tunnels where the spirits of the Fort like to make themselves known regularly is not for the faint hearted! The teams that investigate here give guests an amazing experience that they will never forget. Newhaven Fort takes on a different atmosphere when the sun goes down, and the lights go out!”

Newhaven Fort is now closed for the entirety of 2024 for a £5.8 million restoration project.

