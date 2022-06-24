VIVA! Burlesque and Psychic Sally on the Eastbourne stage

Viva Burlesque

“The West End-meets Las Vegas meets Morecambe and Wise in this SIN-tilating, glittering adults-only show,” said a spokesman.

“Making its star-studded debut at the Devonshire Park this summer, VIVA! Burlesque is peppered with stand-up comedy sketches and ovation-winning songs from the West End, all washed down with a sizzling cocktail of classical burlesque from some of Europe’s most coveted award-winning showgirls.

“Written and hosted by Eastbourne Theatre’s own panto baddie Carli Norris (EastEnders, Holby) and co-hosted by a surprise celebrity guest, this is a cabaret show not to be missed!”

Contains "mild language, partial nudity and extremely funny bits”, the venue warns.

18+ years only.

“Join Viva Burlesque for a stylish evening of fun, feathers, and fantastic cabaret at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Saturday, July 2.”

Tickets £25. Book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01323 412000.

Also coming up at the venue is Sally Morgan, billed as “the nation’s favourite psychic,” back on tour with her all-new show.

Wowing audiences young and old across the country for over a decade, Sally’s show will have you on the edge of your seat, as she brings mediumship into the 21st century, the venue promises.

“My ability” Sally explains “alows me to harness the energy around individuals in the audience and pass on messages from their loved ones who have passed with incredible accuracy. I call every message validated a wonder moment. So take your seats relax, be open minded and ready to come forward if you think the message is for you.”

A spokesman said: “With her love, laughter and warmth, this show is a unique evening not to be missed. Book your tickets now to see this phenomenal psychic in action.”