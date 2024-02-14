Vivace Concert at St John's Church, Ditchling
A small choir of mixed voices founded in Ditchling, East Sussex in 2003. Our motto is 'Ubi Caritas et Amor' (Where there is love and charity) and we hope that you will come along to our concert and experience for yourself the joy that an evening with Vivace! can bring.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our concert programmes feature a wide range of music, from Baroque to Rock.
Some items are performed by soloists or small ensembles on a variety of musical instruments. A Vivace! programme really does contain something to suit all tastes!
Vivace! is a member of Making Music and we look forward to working with other affiliated organisations to promote throughout Sussex all that's best in live choral music.
Performing at St John's Church for this afternoon concert we hope to welcome you for another uplifting event.