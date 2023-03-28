WATCH: Chichester’s Novium Museum takes a journey to Middle-earth

Chichester’s Novium Museum is taking a journey to Middle-earth this spring.

A magical treasure trove of objects and artworks celebrating the epic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings is the latest exhibition.

The Magic of Middle-earth exhibition will open at The Novium Museum on Saturday, April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collector and exhibition curator Matt Fox said: “This exciting exhibition is dedicated to the incredible fantasy worlds brought to life by J R R Tolkien and the generations of creators his writing has influenced.

Most Popular

Middle Earth :Treebeard, Weta Workshop, New Zealand, 2010

“Tolkien was an English writer, poet, philologist, and academic. He is best known as the author of The Hobbit (1937) and The Lord of the Rings (1954). Regarded as the father of modern fantasy literature, Tolkien’s cultural influence has extended far beyond other authors. Middle-earth has inspired creative minds of all types and acted as a Minecraft-like toolbox for generations of artists, musicians, film makers, environmentalists and game designers — most recently inspiring Amazon’s 2022 blockbuster series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Magic of Middle-earth will take visitors on a journey beyond the books to explore Tolkien’s expansive artistic legacy. The exhibition features more than 200 incredible artworks and objects from across the decades.”

Exhibits include: a rare first edition copy of The Hobbit from 1937; dramatic models and dioramas including The Battle of Helms Deep; concept artwork, theatre, music and movie-inspired memorabilia and prop replicas; paintings of dragons, Ents and Elves and artwork illustrating Tolkien’s deep passion for the natural world; Middle-earth inspired video games and LEGO® sets; and a soundscape including music by Howard Shore, who composed, orchestrated, conducted and produced the music of The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003) and The Hobbit film series (2012-2014).

Visitors can also look forward to some interactive gallery features in the Hobbiton family area; take a selfie in a Hobbit chair; and experience the surprise of an animatronic version of Smaug the Dragon! ‘Little halflings’ can get into character with fancy dress costumes and follow a mystical quest trail through the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt added: “I really want to transport visitors with this exhibition and allow those who enjoy immersing themselves in Middle-earth that indulgence. This is the first exhibition to bring together and make sense of Tolkien’s cultural legacy. For me, it’s a feast for the imagination and I’m really happy to be able to share it with visitors to The Novium Museum in Chichester.”

The Magic of Middle-earth will run until Sunday, September 24 2023. Tickets to the exhibition cost £4 for adults, £2.50 for a child and £12 for a family of up to five (maximum two adults).

Relaxed SEN (Special Educational Needs) sessions are available. See The Novium Museum’s website for details. Advance booking is essential. For more information and to book visit: www.thenovium.org/magicofmiddleearth. Entry to the rest of the museum remains free, with donations gratefully accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad