Watch: Episode 10 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you the best of the past hits, which are newly performed by the artists, in a brand new countdown.

By Latest TV
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:47 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:49 am

The Heritage Chart show is presented by Mike Read and features brand new recordings of the top 40 heritage hits, voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

Each week, the chart, plus interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week, Julian Lennon, The StarJets, The Automatics, Hazell Dean, Phil Hendricks, New Kids On The Block, Peter Cox and many more. See also theheritagechart.co.ukLatest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally. Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk There's also a YouTube channel here.

