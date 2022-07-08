Watch episode 18 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

By Latest TV
Friday, 8th July 2022, 2:35 pm

Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: The Clarisse Sisters, Opus, Jefferson Starship, Ricky Ross, Davey Johnstone, Owen Paul, Julian Lennon, The Rubettes, Right Said Fred, The Cathodes, Tight Fit, Katrina, Nik Kershaw.

See also Heritage Chart.

Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

Mike Read presenting the Heritage Chart

All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart

Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.