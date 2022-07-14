Watch episode 19 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

By Latest TV
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:21 am

Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: The Boys, Altered Images, Micky Dolenz, Dion & Paul Simon, Ricky Ross, John Carr, Dean Friedman, The Members, Classix Nouveaux, Gilbert O'Sullivan & KT Tunstall, Peter Cox, Siobhan Maher Kennedy, Nik Kershaw.

Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

Mike Read presenting the Heritage Chart

All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart

