Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: The Boys, Altered Images, Micky Dolenz, Dion & Paul Simon, Ricky Ross, John Carr, Dean Friedman, The Members, Classix Nouveaux, Gilbert O'Sullivan & KT Tunstall, Peter Cox, Siobhan Maher Kennedy, Nik Kershaw.
See also Heritage Chart.
Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.
All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart
Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.