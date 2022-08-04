Watch episode 21 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

By Latest TV
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:57 am

Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Toyah, Immaculate Fools, Ralph McTell, The Starjets, Fanny Brice, Eagle Eye Cherry, Opus, Davey Johnstone, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Ricky Ross, The Members, Peter Cox, Tight Fit and Siobhan Maher Kennedy.

Mike Read presenting the Heritage Chart

