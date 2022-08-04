Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Toyah, Immaculate Fools, Ralph McTell, The Starjets, Fanny Brice, Eagle Eye Cherry, Opus, Davey Johnstone, The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Ricky Ross, The Members, Peter Cox, Tight Fit and Siobhan Maher Kennedy.
See also Heritage Chart.
Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.
All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart
Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.