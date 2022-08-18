Watch episode 23 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read
Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.
Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: The Jets, Mungo Jerry, Eddy Grant, Bernard Cribbins, The Adverts, Doctors Of Madness, Richard Strange & TV Smith, Matt Hoy, The Starjets, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Nik Kershaw, The Korgis, The Proclaimers, Plastic Bertrand, The Members and Peter Cox.
See also Heritage Chart.
Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.
All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart
Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.