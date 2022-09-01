Watch episode 25 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read
Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.
Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Gypsy Kings & Tonino Baliardo, Sinitta, Olivia Newton John & Chloe Lattanzi,The Buzzcocks, UB40, Graham Gouldman, Ralph McTell, Chris De Burgh, Mungo Jerry, Matt Hoy, The Boys, Micky Dolenz, The Proclaimers, Owen Paul, Peter Cox.
See also Heritage Chart.
Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.
Most Popular
All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart
Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.