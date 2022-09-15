Watch episode 27 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read
This episode was recorded before the death of the Queen. Next week’s episode will include a special tribute to Her Majesty. Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.
Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: This week features Sator, John Carr, PJ Proby, Phil Hendriks, Mike Batt & Ace Hansel Jnr, Daniel James, Lamont Dozier, Muddy Waters, The Who, The Small Faces, The Yardbirds, The Creation, The Action, The Jets, The Buzzcocks, Mungo Jerry, Eddy Grant, The Starjets and The Proclaimers.
See also Heritage Chart.
Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.
All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart
Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.