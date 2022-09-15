Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: This week features Sator, John Carr, PJ Proby, Phil Hendriks, Mike Batt & Ace Hansel Jnr, Daniel James, Lamont Dozier, Muddy Waters, The Who, The Small Faces, The Yardbirds, The Creation, The Action, The Jets, The Buzzcocks, Mungo Jerry, Eddy Grant, The Starjets and The Proclaimers.