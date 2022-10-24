Edit Account-Sign Out
Watch episode 33 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

By Latest TV
36 minutes ago

Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Ukraine 4 Music, The Chords, Hugh Cornwell, Mental As Anything, Andrew Ferris, Bruce Springsteen, The Amber Quills, Bruce Foxton & Russell Hastings, Secret Affair, The Seekers, Jim Lea, and Daniel James.

To vote for your favourite artist, visit Heritage Chart.

Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

    Mike Read presenting the Heritage Chart

    All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart

    Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.

    Bruce Springsteen