Watch episode 35 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read
Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.
Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Kool & The Gang, The Korgis, Mike
Batt & Ace Hansel Jnr, Terry Jacks, Mark Owen, The Cowsills, Bruce Springsteen, Music 4 Ukraine, The Cathodes, The Fizz, Secret Affair, and Jim Lea.
To vote for your favourite artist, visit Heritage Chart.
Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.
All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart
Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.