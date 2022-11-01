Edit Account-Sign Out
Watch episode 35 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

By Latest TV
15 minutes ago

Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Kool & The Gang, The Korgis, Mike

Batt & Ace Hansel Jnr, Terry Jacks, Mark Owen, The Cowsills, Bruce Springsteen, Music 4 Ukraine, The Cathodes, The Fizz, Secret Affair, and Jim Lea.

To vote for your favourite artist, visit Heritage Chart.

    The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

    Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

    All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart

    Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.

