Watch episode 37 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

By Latest TV
39 minutes ago

Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Cindy Alter, Lamont Dozier, Richard Marx, The Korgis, Owen Paul, The Starjets, Terry Jacks, The Cowsills, Bruce Springsteen, Music 4 Ukraine, The Fizz, and The Automatics.

To vote for your favourite artist, visit Heritage Chart.

Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

    All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart

    Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.