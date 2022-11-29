The Heritage Chart Show is presented by Mike Read in association with Rockefellas TV and features the top 40 heritage hits. Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: The Yobs, Cregan & Co, Debbie Gibson, Bruce Foxton & Russell Hastings, Cindy Alter, Owen Paul, The Starjets,Terry Jacks, The Cowsillls, Bruce Springsteen, Music 4 Ukraine, and Marti Pellow.
To vote for your favourite artist, visit Heritage Chart.
Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.
