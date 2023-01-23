The Heritage Chart is presented by Mike Read in association with Rockefellas TV and features the top 40 heritage hits. Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Jaffa Moore, The Zombies, The Cathodes, Kim Wilde & Boy George, Rox Sexsmith, Brian Power & The Lewis Sisters, Shania Twain, Peter Straker, The Fizz, Geordie, Phil Hendriks, and Los Pacaminos.