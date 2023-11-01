BREAKING
WATCH: The best decision Lisa Snowdon made going through the menopause

We interviewed author, broadcaster, top model, Lisa Snowdon, at a Menopause Awareness event at The Goodwood Hotel.
By Henry Bryant
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:53 GMT
Lisa Snowdon hosted an informal Menopause Awareness event on Tuesday, October 31 at The Goodwood Hotel in Chichester. We interviewed Lisa and found out the best decision she made as a woman going through the menopause.

Lisa’s new book, ‘Just Getting Started: Lessons in Life, Love and Menopause’ (Harper Collins) has recieved high praise from the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Faulkner to name a few.

