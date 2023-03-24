Watch the regional heats of Dance Live at Eastbourne's Congress Theatre

Members of the public are invited to the regional competition heats of Dance Live! 2023, taking place at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, on Thursday March 30.

The heats are an opportunity to watch seniors from schools in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas perform their choreographed routines and showcase the digital visuals that they have created over the past few months for Dance Live!, the dance event for schools and colleges around the country organised by The Guildhall Trust.

With a focus on raising aspirations, strengthening health and wellbeing, and developing skills for creative career choices, Dance Live! also delivers a range of supportive workshop opportunities for schools.

Embracing an ever-evolving digital world and exploring how this is changing the face of modern performance, Dance Live! sees those in KS2-4 and Further Education compete with a choreographed seven-minute dance routine, set to the backdrop of a large digital screen, which they also create the content for. Pupils showcase a range of skills from dance, performance and off-stage technical skills to creative design.

Dance Live! heats will be taking place at Congress Theatre