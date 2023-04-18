WATCH: US star Kenny Wayne Shepherd heads to Sussex for album anniversary date

“The album was pretty monumental for us,” Kenny recalls. “It sold millions of copies and is still big now. We had a string of hit singles. Blue On Black had a massive run at number one. For us, the idea was how do you follow up the success of (1995’s debut) Ledbetter Heights, and that was an album that took us by surprise.

"It ended up selling a million copies and after that there was the pressure of what do you do next, but between them the two albums really were the foundation of all that's happened since.

“I never try to think beyond what I'm actually doing at the time. You just hope for success and hopefully there will be a good reaction to it but there is no guarantee and you absolutely can't promise anything. All you can do is just make the best record that you can but I think the fact is that we did do that. It was the best album that we could make.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd by Mark Seliger

"But there are so many other factors as well. There are so many great records that have been made but haven't had anything like that success. It's not just about the album. It is about all the people that are involved and all that’s happening around it. But it certainly all happened for that album.

“For us it was the bedrock for the career. And there's still lots of people that love it. I think the point is that I was the first one of the new generation to come along and have tremendous success and to introduce this kind of music to a younger generation and just to make it much more acceptable.”

To celebrate the anniversary, Kenny has gone back to the album in more ways than one. He will be celebrating it on stage in concerts in the UK, but he has also released Trouble Is…25, a top-to-bottom reinterpretation of the original.

“We re-recorded the whole record and we have includded a track that was originally recorded for the album but didn't get included. A lot of bands would just repackage an old album with maybe some different artwork but we decided that we would go all out and actually record the album. We did a close reinterpretation but there are subtle differences. It will sound very familiar but at the same time the more you listen to it the more you'll be aware of the differences.”

Trouble Is…25, released last December via Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group and including the bonus track Ballad of a Thin Man, was accompanied by a live DVD filmed at The Strand Theatre in Kenny’s hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, shot at the launch of his year-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of Trouble Is…

“One of the coolest things about re-recording Trouble Is… has been finding out – or verifying – how timeless this album really is.

"I’m so proud of what we accomplished and also the fact I was just 18 years old when I did it.

