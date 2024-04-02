Website created for historic West Sussex garden in Chichester
A volunteer of the ‘Friends of Bishop’s Palace Garden’ created a brand-new website, which launched last week. It features a detailed look into the history of the place, information about the trees featured and more.
A statement from the volunteer group wrote: “The Friends of Bishop’s Palace Garden have been actively supporting Chichester District Council since 2006, dedicating their time and effort to maintain and improve the garden.
"If you visit the garden on a Monday or Wednesday morning, you’ll easily spot them in their vibrant yellow hi-vis jackets, diligently doing the myriad tasks essential for the upkeep and enhancement of this expansive garden.”
You can visit the website by clicking the following link: https://bishopspalacegarden.com. There is also a page on the site that allows users to donate to help the group maintain the garden further.
Interviews and updates to follow.
