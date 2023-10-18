We’re Going on a Bear Hunt offers half-term fun at Wakehurst

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt offers fun and adventure in an interactive trail at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst this October.

​We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (contributed pic)

Join the adventure from Saturday, October 14-Sunday, October 29 at Wakehurst, Sussex and from Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 29 at Kew Gardens, London

Julie Flavell, head of visitor programmes and exhibitions, said: “This October, the much-loved family adventure We’re Going on a Bear Hunt arrives at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst with two brand-new interactive trails encouraging curious visitors of all ages to explore the wild wonders of nature. Distilling the essence of this classic story, intrepid adventurers will encounter an array of obstacles on their quest, including swishy swashy grass, thick oozy mud, a big dark forest and a swirling whirling snowstorm in search of the mysterious bear. The original book, written by Michael Rosen, illustrated by Helen Oxenbury and published by Walker Books was made even more popular by Lupus Films' adaptation of the story into an award-winning TV Special which is shown on Channel 4 every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At Kew Gardens, this sensory adventure will wind across the Lake and into the Arboretum – home to some of Kew’s most magnificent trees and enigmatic wildlife. Emulating the journey undertaken by the family at the heart of the story, the trail celebrates the awe-inspiring wonder of the natural world, exploring different landscapes and showcasing the vibrant beauty of Kew Gardens in autumn. As visitors swish, splash and squelch their way around the Gardens, they can make muddy memories and embrace the elements as part of this unique adventure.

Most Popular

“At Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden in Sussex, the We’re Going on a Bear Hunt adventure takes in highlights throughout stunning autumnal woodlands. Families will encounter sensory installations amongst the beautiful birches of Bethlehem Wood, transformed into a tapestry of yellow and gold, to towering Wollemi Pines in Coates Wood. The trail weaves through natural log trail Tree Trunk Trek and finishes near the entrance to Wild Wood, an enchanting gallery of woven sculptures, providing even more for young adventurers to discover. Wakehurst’s young explorers can also take part in the next Nature Heroes mission and gain a branded We’re Going on a Bear Hunt badge by putting their tracking skills to the test.”

Julie added: “It’s wonderful to be celebrating the wonder of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt with visitors this autumn.

"The story has a fantastic enduring appeal and is loved across generations. With its vivid depictions of the natural world, it’s the perfect tale to transpose to Kew Gardens and Wakehurst, encouraging intrepid explorers of all ages to soak up the sensory splendour of the natural world, and, crucially, feel inspired to conserve it for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, we’re dedicated to harnessing the power of plants and fungi to end the extinction crisis and secure a future for all life on Earth. With Kew’s world-leading research, global partnerships and beloved gardens – home to the world’s most diverse collections of plants and fungi – we’re using our trusted voice to shape policy and practice worldwide.