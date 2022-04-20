Were you there when Bob Marley played Bexhill in 1972?

This year marks the 50th anniversary since Bob Marley performed at the De La Warr Pavilion, and the venue wants to know: were you there

By Phil Hewitt
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 4:28 pm
Bob Marley

A spokesman said: “The concert, which took place in July 1972, was the year Marley signed with CBS Records and embarked on a UK tour supporting singer Johnny Nash. The performance at De La Warr Pavilion was one of the first ever appearances that Marley made in the UK, and the concert was presented in conjunction with Bexhill Lions and was in aid of Glyne Gap School.

“As we prepare to mark this milestone, we want to know – were you there? We want to hear from anyone who attended the gig or knew someone who did. Do you, or anyone you know, have an original ticket, poster, or memorabilia of any kind related to the event? Then we’d like to hear from you. Contact us on: [email protected]

