West Sussex Aviation Museum 'temporarily closing'
After a ‘successful’ 2023, Tangmere Military Aviation Museum is closing its doors winter on Friday, December 1. This is to allow general maintenance to be completed over the period.
When they reopen on Thursday, February 1 2024, a lot of work will have been carried out. This includes an update and improvement to various exhibits.
Several events have already been planned for the year, including commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. This event will include performances by The D-Day Darlings,
the UK’s premier wartime group alongside various activities throughout the day.
In August, they are set to have an annual Family Fun Day, where they aim to keep the whole family actively interested and involved. Additionally, throughout the summer they will be hosting various
classic car meetings which will allow visitors to the Museum to see another form of transportation.