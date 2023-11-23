BREAKING

West Sussex Aviation Museum 'temporarily closing'

The Tangmere Military Aviation Museum will be closing in December for a number of months.
By Henry Bryant
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Sea Harrier at the museum.Sea Harrier at the museum.
Sea Harrier at the museum.

After a ‘successful’ 2023, Tangmere Military Aviation Museum is closing its doors winter on Friday, December 1. This is to allow general maintenance to be completed over the period.

When they reopen on Thursday, February 1 2024, a lot of work will have been carried out. This includes an update and improvement to various exhibits.

Several events have already been planned for the year, including commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. This event will include performances by The D-Day Darlings,

    They'll be closing over Christmas.They'll be closing over Christmas.
    They'll be closing over Christmas.

    the UK’s premier wartime group alongside various activities throughout the day.

    In August, they are set to have an annual Family Fun Day, where they aim to keep the whole family actively interested and involved. Additionally, throughout the summer they will be hosting various

    classic car meetings which will allow visitors to the Museum to see another form of transportation.

