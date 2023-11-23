West Sussex Aviation Museum 'temporarily closing'

The Tangmere Military Aviation Museum will be closing in December for a number of months.

Sea Harrier at the museum.

After a ‘successful’ 2023, Tangmere Military Aviation Museum is closing its doors winter on Friday, December 1. This is to allow general maintenance to be completed over the period.

When they reopen on Thursday, February 1 2024, a lot of work will have been carried out. This includes an update and improvement to various exhibits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several events have already been planned for the year, including commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. This event will include performances by The D-Day Darlings,

Most Popular

They'll be closing over Christmas.

the UK’s premier wartime group alongside various activities throughout the day.

In August, they are set to have an annual Family Fun Day, where they aim to keep the whole family actively interested and involved. Additionally, throughout the summer they will be hosting various