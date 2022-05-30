The Worthing-based charities Safe in Sussex and Turning Tides worked together on the project, where artists used a traditional method of fixing broken things.

The idea behind Kintsugi is that by embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create something stronger and more beautiful, where each break and repair is unique.

Project lead Samantha Otway, a support worker with Safe in Sussex, said: "This has been an extremely cathartic process for our clients, providing therapy through their chosen art form.

Safe in Sussex Women support worker Samantha Otway, patron Helen Hitchcock and vice chief executive Louise Gisbey cutting the ribbon to open the Kintsugi Women exhibition at Worthing Museum and Art Gallery

"It has also been challenging due to the revisiting of traumatic experiences but it really displays the creativity and strength these women and children have.

"Even when they are in the middle of extreme crisis and feeling so very broken, they can find the resilience needed to piece themselves back together.”

The Kintsugi Women exhibition is open at Worthing Museum and Art Gallery until September 25 and entry is free.

Helen Hitchcock, a Safe in Sussex patron, said: "As a lover of Japanese art and culture, it was fascinating to see how the concept of Kintsugi mending precious objects with gold has been translated, showing exhibits that portray healing. These women grow stronger with the right care and support.”

Artwork on show has been created by female clients of Safe in Sussex and Turning Tides. The common thread is the gold running through the creations to symbolise repair.

Jules, one of the artists, said: "People experiencing homelessness are broken in so many ways, nobody chooses to be on the streets, especially women.

"Kintsugi is an ancient Japanese craft of fixing broken pottery with extracts of gold. It is also known as the art of precious scars. What breaks us makes us stronger. This exhibition tells of our precious scars.”