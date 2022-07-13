West Sussex children's lockdown experiences inspire major new composition

Taking place on July 14 at 7pm, it offers West Sussex Youth Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Choir and West Sussex Young Voices who will perform separately and combine for the premiere of Ned Bigham’s Together and Apart, a composition inspired by the experiences of West Sussex’s children and young people living through the pandemic.

Spokeswoman Sarah Ryan said: “This event is particularly special because Covid lockdowns have presented a massive challenge for young musicians and ensembles. The text for this piece is drawn from the experiences of the orchestra and choir’s musicians and singers in dealing with lockdown and being unable to perform together and how they feel now that they are eventually able to perform again.”