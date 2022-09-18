West Sussex hosts hard-hitting solo play about China and the West

Mark Kitto

It is called Chinese Boxing, starts at 7.30pm, is written by Mark Kitto and directed by Henry Maynard and Marlie Hacom with tickets available on www.empirehall.org.uk.

Spokesman Jim Kirke said: “Is there going to be a clash between China and the West? It’s the burning question of our times. How might it happen? Why? Chinese Boxing by actor, writer and China expert Mark Kitto is a bold, innovative and entertaining piece of theatre that tackles the question from both sides, with no pulled punches.

“The play is set in 1912, a lecture to the Royal Asiatic Society.

"The speaker is Sir Claude MacDonald, former British Minister – ambassador – to Peking in 1900 during the famous Boxer Uprising. Sir Claude commanded the defence of the Foreign Legations – diplomatic quarter – when they were besieged by the peasant rebel Boxer army. The siege lasted 55 days until it was lifted by a multinational force and was described in the newspapers of the day as ‘the most exciting episode ever known to civilization.’

“It was also the subject of the 1963 epic film, 55 Days at Peking, with Charlton Heston and David Niven.

“Sir Claude wants to discuss China and the West today – that’s 1912 for him, today for us. 1912 was the year of the foundation of the Republic of China, a new country, a rising power the world must accommodate.

"But he starts by ‘taking you back to Peking in 1900’ and accidentally does just that, to the Imperial Palace, where you hear the story from the Chinese side. It is not straightforward and will challenge your view of the past… and the present.

“Mark Kitto lived in China for 18 years. He performed with the Shanghai People’s Arts Theatre and others. He has written two books about the country and countless articles. After the show he hosts a Q&A that can be quite lively.”

More info: www.chineseboxing.co.uk

Mark studied Chinese language at SOAS, University of London and speaks fluent Mandarin. He is a translator and editor of Chinese fiction for Penguin and others. Mark has published two books China Cuckoo, How I Lost a Fortune and Found a Life in China (2009) and That’s China (2014). Mark was Prospect magazine’s longest serving overseas columnist while in China.

Sir Claude MacDonald was portrayed on film by David Niven in 55 Days at Peking (1963). Niven was in the same regiment, the Highland Light Infantry, as Sir Claude. Mark attended the same school as Niven.

Also coming up at the venue is The Big Smoke Family on October 15 at 8pm.