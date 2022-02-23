Why Glyndebourne is a "refuge and a source of inspiration"

Tom Homewood

Spokesman Luke Batchelor said: “The Unseen Everything represents a significant new direction for Tom Homewood, an artist who has spent much of the last decade returning to draw and paint Glyndebourne.

“Focusing on the elusory shifts of light and shadow, Homewood’s familiar forms of Glyndebourne’s buildings and gardens are transformed through a vibrant palette and energetic application of paint.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Invigorated by this emphasis on colour, Homewood’s stirring works celebrate the onset of spring and pulsate with promise.

“The exhibition is Homewood’s first solo exhibition at Gallery 94.

“Alongside oil paintings, the exhibition also offers a glimpse into Homewood’s practice.

“For the first time his drawings will also be on display, many executed plein air on site at Glyndebourne.

“In conversation with the oil paintings, these drawings provide a new perspective on Homewood’s works, revealing his delicate mark-making and accomplished handling of pictorial space.

“The Unseen Everything is the title of the largest painting in the exhibition. Drawn from The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame – Homewood’s favourite book as a child – it suggests notions of reflection, longing and the beauty of something still to be seen.”

Tom said: “Glyndebourne has been a part of my life since I was 16 when I was invited to work backstage. In recent years, it has been both a refuge and a source of inspiration. Wandering around the gardens, out of season, has given me a much needed change of pace and time to re-evaluate my processes and the work itself. Being around such a creative community is so energising.

“I’ve felt free to take risks and try new things.

“There are several firstsin this collection including a group of panel drawings and some extra wide landscape-format paintings, which I’m really looking forward to exhibiting.”

The Unseen Everything runs from February 21-March 31. It can be viewed during Glyndebourne’s second free Open Art Day on Sunday, March 20 and by appointment at other times. The online viewing room for the exhibition can be found at glyndebourne.com/tomhomewood

An introduction by Glyndebourne’s Curator Nerissa Taysom will accompany the exhibition. All of the works in the exhibition will be available to buy and prices will start from £350.00.

Tom Homewood (b1972) is an established Sussex painter with a studio in central Lewes. He trained at Brighton University and Kent Institute of Art & Design.