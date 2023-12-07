Why The King And I still has “huge relevance” today... - Eastbourne dates

As Darren says: “It's one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musicals and it has got an absolutely stunning score but the great thing is the story is really relevant. It centres around the school teacher that is brought to Siam by this King of Siam who is very also authoritarian but he realises that he is actually a small fish in a very big world. He knows that he has got to be progressive enough to learn and to move forward and to adapt, and he learns a lot more himself. He knows that he has got to adapt and learn so the next generation, his children, will be able to carry on. And I think what is so stunning is the idea that you get in the second act where there is this upbeat song called Shall We Dance which is the moment that these two opposing forces come together and decide whether they are able to have a unified approach and whether they can do something together. The song is such a great metaphor for life, just trying to find out whether you can work together and change together. He is a very complex character. He is a man that is deeply rooted in tradition and in the idea that he has to answer to everyone and he has to be able to take care of his country but at the same time, as I say, there is this aspect of him that he knows he has to adapt and to change. And that's what makes him so interesting, the fact that he is stubborn and vulnerable and angry and complex but there is humour as well. You look at all these different things existing within this one man.”