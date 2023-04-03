Why you should always write down all the silly things your children say

More than 20 years ago, when our son Adam was two or three, we used to write down all the silly things he said, and we would giggle about them after he had gone to bed. It’s only now that I am realising why we did it. We were waiting for precisely the occasion this week now presents: he is getting married. It is the perfect moment to revisit the gems he used to trot out.

Adam

I wrote an article about them for the magazine that we had back then, in 1998 or 1999. Adam and bride-to-be Kate tie the knot on Thursday. It is time to savour past daftness. He’s been qualified as a doctor for the past four years; Kate is a psychiatric nurse. I am sure she needs to know exactly the boy she is marrying. So here it is: that article from all those years ago…

“We have a little red book at home. It's not quite as profound as Chairman Mao's, but it's considerably more entertaining. In it we write the pearls of wisdom which fall from the lips of Adam, our nearly-three-year-old, as he learns to master the English language. Here's a selection of the various things which we have written down and fully intend to use in evidence against him (Yep, that day has come!)

BRUTAL: (patting his grandpa's shiny pate) Where's the hair?

DISINHIBITED: (to his 81-year-old great-great-aunt) Do you want to see my willy?

IN NEED OF THERAPY: (waking up screaming in the middle of the night) A cow has gone in my mouth.

HURTFUL: (laughing hysterically) Daddy couldn't mend the hairdrier. Daddy couldn't mend the hairdrier. Daddy couldn't mend the hairdrier. Grandpa did.

ABOUT TO BE DISINHERITED: Daddy, cricket's stupid.

LOGICAL: (sitting in his toy car) Mummy, do you want to ride in my car when you grow small?

POETIC: (looking down while sitting on the potty) Look, it floats – just like a boat.

CONDESCENDING: Grandma: Look at that funny animal, Adam. Adam: It's a tapir, grandma.

SURREAL: I've got eyes in my bottom.

IMPATIENT: (at least 50 times in one afternoon) Am I three yet?

PRETENTIOUS: (singing) Old McDonald had a farm/And on that farm he had an oryx.

CONFUSED: I need to go to the vets. My ear hurts inside.

EVEN MORE CONFUSED: I can't get my trousers on. They're all in outside

WORLDLY WISE: I don't want this (toy) rabbit to be made in China. I want it to be made in South Africa.

PEDANTIC: (carefully peeling skin off jacket potato) I don't eat the skin on Tuesdays.

DISMISSIVE: Me: (pleading) Please will you get out of the bath now? Adam: No, daddy: Go to India. I want you to go to India.

SCATOLOGICAL: My pooh is going to stay in my bottom forever and ever and ever.

CANDID: Me: What does grandad call you? Adam: Cuddly boy. Me: What does daddy say? Adam: Sweety pie. Me: What does mummy say? Adam: Come on, co-operate.

VAIN: (suddenly, after a long silence) Adam a beautiful boy.

MEDITATIVE: (after hearing the nursery rhyme Baa-Baa Black Sheep) Perhaps when Adam bigger, when mummy bigger, when daddy bigger, when baby Laura bigger, we all go down the lane to see little boy.

DISORIENTATED: I'm having trouble dancing. I keep bumping into things.

