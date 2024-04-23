Wick Street Music Festival with Heaven 17, Toploader and The Veltmans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wick Street team have been to at least 280 festivals between them and so have a deep passion for these live events. People come with friends and meet some new ones in a great, big friendly party in a beautiful Sussex field near the Long Man of Wilmington

All food and drink are local like Harley House spirits (Seaford), Gun, Long Man, Beak beers and Silly Moo cider. Food comes from Caccia and Tails (Lewes, Brighton), Pat’s Pizza (Lewes), T @ Hove, Al Fresco fish and chips and organic grass fed burgers from Wick Street farm.

Dog and family friendly, the festival has a few extras - talented graffiti artist Skatin Chinchilla, rap lessons, Bloody Mary’s to your tent via vintage tractor, dog grooming, walking and dog shows by animal rescue charity People's Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and a 62 year-old Morris Minor that brings cocktails to people where they stand.

Wick Street Festival- just down the road from Aug 29 evening to Sun, Sep 1.

You can win a pair of free tickets if you answer this:

How many people are in the Dutty Moonshine Big band?

Just email your answer to [email protected] and we will get back to you quickly

For more information, see www.wickstfestivals.co.uk