The Big Gig

Horsham’s much loved family music event The Big Gig, is back and taking place at Horsham Sports Club on Saturday June 18 from 1pm through to 10.30pm.

Horsham’s own and internationally acclaimed bands will be taking centre stage, and this year’s line-up has something to get everyone on their feet. Kicking off at 1.30pm, Mused with full on Muse attitude, will really ‘get the party started!’

Following hot on their heels Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes will deliver extraordinary and irresistible funk, soul, punk and rock. And with no introduction needed… Almost Elvis will perform a show-stopping tribute to the King. Flavoursome food and thirst quenching refreshments will include Pizza, Hotdogs, Thai, and Tapas along with a selection of specialist drinks tents and a fully licensed bar.

Headlining the music extravaganza is the high energy Spicey Girls. 24K Bruno Mars will be delivering smash hits too and a Saturday night party would not be complete without ‘Saturday Night Fever’ from The Bootleg Bee Gees!

This community orientated event is sponsored by At Home Estates and Hey!Broadband, with support from XA Digital.

Fundraising is supporting St Catherine’s Hospice and Chestnut Tree House, whilst also providing funds for improved facilities at Horsham Sports Club for the benefit of the entire community. Bring a picnic, set up a space or gazebo, and chill back and relax in comfort.

For advance tickets and more information, please go to: https://thebiggighorsham2022.eventbrite.co.uk

