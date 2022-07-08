Wind in the Willows - The Hawth, Crawley

The show's cast

But unlike the drama that unfolded in Westminster this week, the latest offering at the Hawth in Crawley is one with a happy ending.

The theatre's outdoor amphitheatre is the perfect atmospheric setting for an upbeat and endlessly endearing adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's classic Wind in the Willows.

The stage is surrounded by the trees of Hawth Wood, adding a layer of realism to proceedings - if the tale of a talking badger, toad, mole, horse and rat can ever be called realistic!

The young cast throw themselves into proceedings with gusto.

Toby Baddeley as Toad clearly relishes bringing the titular character to life, playing some of the set-piece scenes for all they are worth. Isaac Finch makes an engrossing Badger, but it's his second role as the horse which draws some of the show's biggest laugh.

Louise Lord as Mole and Leon Topley as Ratty play their parts to perfection too, in turns timid, inquisitive, playful and brave.

Special mention also for the Hawth's community cast, up-and-coming actors who make the most of their opportunity to shine.

The audience - many bringing picnics to enjoy in the evening sunshine - clearly lapped it up.