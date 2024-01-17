Winterset offers a contemporary art exhibition in Shoreham
The exhibition runs until January 28. Entry is free. Open Monday-Saturday, 10am-4pm
Exhibiting artists are Jessica Aidley, Samantha Jane Anderson, Andie Armstrong, Susanna Chaplin, Gill Dixon, Lucy Gabriel, Delia Linden Spence, Hattie Lockhart Smith, Lois Pawson, Clare Roberts, Hala Sabat, Patricia Thornton and Carol Wagstaff.
Curator Crimson said: “Winterset is an exhibition which places artists at the heart of the community. I've invited this group of talented and diverse local artists to exhibit and run workshops to share their skills and nurture community. Much collaboration and group work goes on behind the scenes to present an exhibition of this size. Throughout this process the artists are constantly sharing and learning from each other. The artists are looking forward to sharing their ideas and time with the public through our #Getset4art workshops. We believe in the power of art to enable social change, to encourage inclusion and centre kindness. As curator I often witness the role art has in building closer communities as we hang group shows and celebrate together at our opening parties. We hope you enjoy this exhibition, sign up to our artist-led workshops, see the world through the eyes of the artists, learn new skills and make friends and connections within our community. All are welcome!”
Jessica Aidley trained as a scientist and came to art in later life. She runs creative retreats for people struggling with grief. As an Anglican priest, some of her paintings are forms of abstract prayer paintings. Samantha Jane Anderson is a visual artist primarily working in paint, mixed media and print, expressing “inner narratives of grief, joy, isolation and healing.”
Andie Armstrong attended the English Gardening School Chelsea, studying botanical painting. Since then she has exhibited throughout the south-east.