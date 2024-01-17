Winterset offers a contemporary art exhibition in Shoreham

Curator Crimson said: “Winterset is an exhibition which places artists at the heart of the community. I've invited this group of talented and diverse local artists to exhibit and run workshops to share their skills and nurture community. Much collaboration and group work goes on behind the scenes to present an exhibition of this size. Throughout this process the artists are constantly sharing and learning from each other. The artists are looking forward to sharing their ideas and time with the public through our #Getset4art workshops. We believe in the power of art to enable social change, to encourage inclusion and centre kindness. As curator I often witness the role art has in building closer communities as we hang group shows and celebrate together at our opening parties. We hope you enjoy this exhibition, sign up to our artist-led workshops, see the world through the eyes of the artists, learn new skills and make friends and connections within our community. All are welcome!”