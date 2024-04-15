Wired for Sound: Celebrate the music of Cliff Richard at The Royal Hippodrome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jimmy Jemain has been performing as a Cliff Richard tribute for more than 30 years.

After winning Stars In Your Eyes, Jimmy was proud to have been invited to sing for Sir Cliff himself; both at his celebration for 50 years in show business, and also at his 70th birthday party!

He also performed as Cliff on the West End in ‘Cliff – The Musical’. Cliff’s sister stated that having seen and heard Jimmy perform, she agrees with the fans who have told her if they cannot see Cliff, then Jimmy is definitely the best alternative as he sings and performs so well.

Jimmy Jemain as Cliff Richard.

Jimmy performs solo in his Shadow of Cliff Show but also performs with a brilliant band in their Wired for Sound Show, which sells out in theatres. He has a great fan base and is always happy to chat with his fans after his shows.