Wonka among the New Park films in Chichester this Christmas

Wonka is bringing real festive charm to audiences this Christmas. Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most eccentric and loveable characters, Timothée Chalamet leads a stellar ensemble cast including Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant – a joyful musical extravaganza for the whole family.

Wonka (contributed pic)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggett is the sequel to Aardman Animation’s Chicken Run, the highest grossing stop-motion film of all time. With children’s tickets at just £2.50, it makes for a great value, grand day out with your children and grand children this Christmas.

Kaurismäki’s latest film after a six year absence is the Cannes critics’ favourite, Fallen Leaves, a funny, tender, heart-warming and beguiling romance between two lonely souls, delivered in the Finnish film- maker’s inimitable deadpan style. Something to get your feet tapping and warm the cockles of your heart. Anne Hathaway dazzles in William Oldroyd’s (Lady Macbeth) film adaptation of the Booker prize-nominated Eileen. This 1960’s-based psychological thriller charts the relationship between a glamorous and enigmatic new couns ellor in a men’s correctional facility and her gauche younger co-worker.

With unrivalled Technicolor photography, masterful direction and outstanding performances, the restoration of The Red Shoes is one to be savoured on the big screen, i n the hands of Powell & Pressburger and starring Moira Shearer as the ballet dancer.