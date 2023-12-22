Wonka among the New Park films in Chichester this Christmas
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggett is the sequel to Aardman Animation’s Chicken Run, the highest grossing stop-motion film of all time. With children’s tickets at just £2.50, it makes for a great value, grand day out with your children and grand children this Christmas.
Kaurismäki’s latest film after a six year absence is the Cannes critics’ favourite, Fallen Leaves, a funny, tender, heart-warming and beguiling romance between two lonely souls, delivered in the Finnish film- maker’s inimitable deadpan style. Something to get your feet tapping and warm the cockles of your heart. Anne Hathaway dazzles in William Oldroyd’s (Lady Macbeth) film adaptation of the Booker prize-nominated Eileen. This 1960’s-based psychological thriller charts the relationship between a glamorous and enigmatic new couns ellor in a men’s correctional facility and her gauche younger co-worker.
With unrivalled Technicolor photography, masterful direction and outstanding performances, the restoration of The Red Shoes is one to be savoured on the big screen, i n the hands of Powell & Pressburger and starring Moira Shearer as the ballet dancer.
Anne-Marie Flynn