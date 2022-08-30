World-renowned Treorchy Male Choir head to Eastbourne - how to get your tickets

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 70-strong ensemble will travel from the Rhondda Valley in South Wales for the concert at St Saviour’s and St Peter’s Church at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 3.

Rotary spokesman Bob Hamblyn said: “From inauspicious beginnings in 1883 in the Red Cow Hotel, The Treorchy Male Choir has developed into what is probably the world’s most famous male voice ensemble.

“The choir has shared a stage with some of the greats of the entertainment industry, including Sir Tom Jones, Dame Shirley Bassey, Katherine Jenkins and even Ozzy Osbourne!”

Bob added: “In this, our centenary year, we are honoured to welcome this legendary Welsh institution to our town. Tickets are on sale now and we look forward to a wonderful concert that will raise funds for our Homes for Homeless centenary project.

“The Rotary Club of Eastbourne’s Homes for Homeless initiative aims to develop four one-bedroom homes for those living on the streets of Eastbourne. The ambitious financial target will enable the rotary club to buy, refurbish and furnish a suitable site dedicated to providing a dignified abode for homeless people in the town.

“All tickets sold for the event cancelled in April are still valid for the rearranged concert. For more information and to book, visit: https://homes-for-homeless.org/events/ or call the box office on 01736 810181.”

A choir spokesman said: “ The present Treorchy Male Choir was reformed on October 16 1946 under the baton of John Haydn Davies. This remarkable man led them on a realm of gold in the space of 20 years, transforming the raw musical recruits into an international institution.

They scaled the peaks of musical distinction in the eisteddfod field by gaining a record eight national wins (six consecutively), making a total of 22 first prizes out of 27 entries.

"The unique Treorchy Sound was heard worldwide as they made regular radio broadcasts, television appearances, commercial recordings, two feature films and an overseas tour to Switzerland where they sang for 85,000 people in the Mayor's Parade in Zurich.

“Treorchy was to become the first male choir to venture into the uncharted territory of popular music and subsequently the choir has made almost 60 commercial recordings, making it probably the most recorded in the world.

"In more recent years their radical attitude to music-making included a ground-breaking album of music by Freddie Mercury and Queen, two recordings of music by Bob Marley and in complete contrast they became the first British choir to perform Sibelius’ Kullervo Symphony in Finnish.

“The choir has also shared the stage with some of the world’s greatest entertainers during its long and illustrious history. Television programmes with Sir Tom Jones, Ella Fitzgerald, Julie Andrews, Sir Harry Secombe and Burt Bacharach were only the beginning of their long association with major celebrities and now their list of performances reads more like a who’s who of international stars.