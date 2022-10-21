Friends Ian Chilvers, Luke Osborne and Jamie Parkinson met at Orchards Middle School and formed Men at Risk in July 2012, performing for free in exchange for a donation to charity.

Each had felt the impact of personal loss and struggle, which motivated the project. Jamie lost his father to cancer in 2008, then guitarist Ian lost his father to cancer, too, while Luke’s grandfather had a stroke.

As a group, they have been proud to continue the charity work Richard Chilvers started, raising awareness of breast cancer in men.

Most Popular

Men at Risk - Jamie Parkinson, Luke Osborne and guitarist Ian Chilvers, with Maxine Cooper, left, and Kim Fenwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard was diagnosed when he was 73, after discovering a lump in his chest one night. He became involved with several charities and wanted more education about the male form of the cancer.

He lived in Worthing for 40 years and worked as an electrical engineer, including a spell as a medical electrical engineer at Worthing Hospital.

Ian said: "My father passed away from breast cancer in April 2013 but before he did, he tried hard to raise awareness of breast cancer in men, as he did not know that they could contract this terrible disease. We took on the name Men at Risk to continue with the work that he began when he was first diagnosed.

"His legacy lives on. Men at Risk are celebrating 10 years of being together and have performed many gigs in Worthing during that time, whilst raising thousands of pounds for charity. We are all so excited to be performing a charity event at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing on Saturday, October 29, for Cancer Research UK."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men at Risk combine three voices and one guitar, and will offer 'something for everyone' on a journey through songs old and new. The evening will showcase their favourite covers alongside the creative talents of their friends Maxine Cooper, comedian Tim Fusciardi and Kim Fenwick, a professional singer who retired in the late 1990s.