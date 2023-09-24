Worthing bar offers “night of tribute and gratitude" to emergency staff
Spokesman Omar Rafique said: “The concert will pay homage to their incredible dedication, hard work, and sacrifices throughout the challenging times we've faced.”
The night will be on Wednesday, October 11 from 7-10pm at Angels Bar & Club, exclusively for NHS Staff, Fire Service & Police (valid ID required on the night). Admission free. Booking required.
“This exclusive concert will feature remarkable music, which will come together to celebrate all our emergency staff's heroic contributions. The highlight of the evening will be a special tribute performance to the legendary artist George Michael, whose music has resonated with generations and continues to inspire. An unforgettable live performance by Andrew Browning will offer touching tribute to George Michael's musical legacy, an opportunity for emergency staff to come together and enjoy a well-deserved evening of entertainment.”
Omar added: “As a token of our immense gratitude, we are honoured to offer this concert as a small gesture of appreciation to emergency staff who have shown unwavering dedication and resilience. This event is made possible through the collaboration and support of KARMA LOUNGE. Angels Bar & Club extends its deepest thanks to everyone involved for their generosity and commitment to honouring our NHS heroes. Emergency staff members interested in attending the concert are invited to register for their free tickets at www.clubangels.co.uk. No booking, no entrance.”