Worthing Choral Society offer their Summer Concert Mozart Vespers with Musical Cocktails

Spokesman Aedan Kerney said: “The main work will be the great Mozart Vespers, composed in 1780 to be performed under the great dome of Salzburg Cathedral. Its six pieces were originally performed at points during the Service of Vespers. So the choir will be using their brilliant mix of contrapuntal writing, classical form and beautiful melody in an architectural way – as the stand-alone pillars of the concert.

“Between its six movements the choir and organist Hamish Dustagheer will perform “musical cocktails”, pieces which have charmed, inspired and beguiled by their memorable musicality: “The Lord is my shepherd” - the theme music for “The Vicar of Dibley”; “Totus Tuus”, sung at The Chopin Airport in Warsaw to greet Pope John Paul II at the start of his third pilgrimage to his native Poland; the amazing Widor organ “Toccata” made popular at Princess Margaret’s wedding to Lord Snowdon; “The Lee Shore” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and “My love dwelt in a northern land” by Sir Edward Elgar – both exquisite examples of unaccompanied vocal part-writing; “Ave Maria” composed by Sam Barton for Worthing Choral Society in the dark days of lockdown zoom rehearsals; the cheeky “Sortie in E Flat” for organ by Lefebure-Wely; “According to Sirach (The Joy of Creation)” composed specially for the choir by their good friend Rob Hinchliffe; Howard Goodall’s amazing “Love Divine, all loves excelling” composed for massed choirs to celebrate the new millennium – a favourite with the Choir and great way to end the concert.