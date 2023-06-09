Worthing: fantastic summer of free outdoor shows

Worthing Theatres and Museum are promising a fantastic summer of free outdoor shows as SPIN OUT returns to the town this month.

Srishtri Dance by John Sturrock

Spokeswoman Kathryn Follis said: “Spin Out is WTM’s annual series of mesmerising open-air performances, taking place throughout Worthing on Saturdays across the summer. The season brings the best and most exciting theatre, circus, music and dance performances and all for free.

“Spin Out ‘23 kicks off on Saturday, June 17 with a day full of circus fun and activities followed by two performances of Gravity and Levity’s incredible aerial show Why?’ The Free Family Circus Day runs from 12pm-6pm in the Pavilion Theatre Atrium on Saturday, June 17. Drop in at any point for family friendly fun! You can learn to juggle, hula hoop, diabolo or plate spin. Get your face painted, dance along to some sensational tunes and enjoy craft activities throughout the day – all for free! There will be performances of Why? at 4pm and 6pm, a unique piece that sees performers using climbing harnesses and abseil lines to dance on a bespoke free-standing wall – vertical dance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artistic director Lindsey Butcher launched the company in 2003 to explore the creative and expressive potential in applying a dance aesthetic to aerial suspension techniques.

Most Popular

“The Spin Out ‘23 season then continues on Saturday, July 22 with The Precious Thing, a family friendly show that sees two characters juggling, hand-balancing and clowning as they try to fish for food and protect their most treasured possession. Then Srishti Dance return to Worthing on Saturday, July 29, after wowing in 2022. Their new fast-paced outdoor show, Bells, Beats and Banter, features four dancers and three musicians – the choreographic equivalent of speed-dating!

“Daryl & Co and Mimbre’s Look Mum No Hands, Saturday, August 5, is a beautiful show that combines theatre, movement and acrobatics to tell a story about two friends growing up and testing their own boundaries.

“Flying straight from the success of Falconry Dismay last year, Dizzy O’Dare’s Kevin Tickle is back with Kevin Tickle’s Dogs on Saturday, August 12. Expect theatrics and hi-jinx in the form of games such as sausage bobbing and fastest recall, acrobatic feats and impressive skills from daring dogs. The following weekend Ockham’s Razor return to Worthing with new show Public, Saturday, August 19. Using acrobatics, parkour and dance the collective of young dancers will move through the area dancing with the fabric of the world!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spin Out ‘23 rounds up with a joyful, roving, outdoor dance performance, Blazing Saddles, from Bicycle Ballet.”

“You can book a free ticket to any or all of the Spin Out events in order to be kept up to date on any last minute venue or time changes that may occur due to weather etc.