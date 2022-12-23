A man from Worthing finished as runner up in BBC Radio 2’s ‘Champions League PopMaster’.

‘The UK’s most popular quiz’ – on Ken Bruce’s weekday mid-morning show – sees contestants battle it out across multiple heats, which had a different scoring system to usual.

Instead of three points for a normal question and six for a bonus question, the questions are scored by their difficulty – question one is worth one point, two is two, right up to the ‘super hard number ten question’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contestants take their previous score into the champions league heats and get a new total – 36 or 39 plus whatever they get out of 55 in their heat. Those with the two best cumulative totals made the grand final on Friday, December 23.

Most Popular

Ken Bruce hosts BBC Radio 2’s Champions League PopMaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two finalists were Richard Goodyer from Worthing and David Ogilvie from Houston, Renfrewshire. Richard was the runner-up with a cumulative score of 103 points. The winner was David, who scored 126 points – the best Champions League winning score of all time. Click here to listen back to the PopMaster final (60 mins into the programme).

In his two previous rounds, Richard, who reads water metres for a living, scored 36 then 24 points, and in his final round today he scored 43 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For this final round, he selected the category ‘1 of 2 Top Twenties’. Richard’s final total of 103 points would have won in three of the six previous Champions League competitions but, unfortunately, this year it was not to be.

After the competition, Richard said: “Thank you Ken and thank you to all your team at BBC Radio 2 for giving me the chance to make it happen. And a Merry Christmas to you and everybody listening at BBC Radio 2. And well done David!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard first appeared on PopMaster in April – the show that day was presented by Scott Mills. Richard got 30 points in the original round and scored three in ten on Mika.

Speaking before the final Ken Bruce said: “Once again our two finalists’ displays of pop knowledge leave the rest of us lost in admiration. Very best of luck to Richard and David for an exciting decider to find the PopMaster Champion of 2022.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner will receive an engraved glass trophy plus a signed copy of the latest PopMaster quiz book, and the runner-up gets a smaller trophy and the book. The hunt for PopMaster Champion 2023 begins next week with DJ Spoony, who will be covering for Ken Bruce, from 9.30am to 12 noon.