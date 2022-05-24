Worthing panto 2022 confirmed

The Pavilion Theatre

Spokeswoman Carly Pepperell said: “Bigger and better than ever before, the panto returns to Worthing this Christmas with Jack and the Beanstalk at the Pavilion Theatre from December 1 to January 2. Expect magic, sparkle and brilliant fun for family and friends alike.

“Following the incredible success of 2021’s Beauty and the Beast: The Pantomime and 2020’s The Night Before Christmas, WTM and Paul Holman Associates have once again teamed up to bring you the magical family pantomime everyone needs this Christmas.

"With a fantastic cast, laugh-out-loud comedy and all your favourite pantomime traditions, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be Worthing’s most spectacular pantomime yet.

“Take advantage of the early-bird discount on premium and standard seats booked before the July 15. School and group rates are also available. Contact the WTM box office for more details."

Jack and the Beanstalk: The Pantomime runs at the Pavilion Theatre from Thursday, December 1 to Monday, January 2. Tickets are available from £10.

For more information or to book your tickets visit www.wtm.uk or call the WTM box office on 01903 206206.

Also for the youngsters, coming up soon, is The Queen's Knickers on June 26 at the Pavilion Theatre

It’s a busy year for the Queen – she has lots of important events to attend.

But disaster has struck the palace as Her Majesty’s knickers have been nicked. Meanwhile, a little girl is wondering what knickers Her Majesty will choose to wear on a school visit.

Will they be her ‘at home’ knickers adorned with corgis or her ‘garden party’ knickers or perhaps her woolly Balmoral ones?